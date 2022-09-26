Kody Butts Heads With Wives Over COVID

Kody conducted a call with his wives during the episode to talk about whether the kids would all be going back to school. After Christine revealed that Ysabel wanted to attend her senior year in person, things got complicated.

“I feel really bad for Izzy having to choose between her dad and seeing her friends,” Janelle said in a confessional, noting that Kody was being tough on the rules.

Kody, for his part, confessed that he wanted to see “how accommodating” Christine would be with him coming over and her sticking to the COVID plan. When Janelle question when Kody would start living a “normal life again,” he got frustrated.

“I’m really feeling awkward because you can hear it in Janelle and Christine’s voice,” Kody told the cameras. “It’s a snotty little attitude about the rules that I’ve had.”

Janelle later revealed during another confessional, “I am crossing a line, but it just frustrates me so much that I can’t keep my mouth shut. It’s your kid, go see her.” She added: “I’ve pretty much, I’ve mentally washed my hands of this conversation.”