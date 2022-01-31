Meri’s Catfishing Incident Caused Distrust

Meri was previously involved in a catfishing scandal that started in 2015 and led to fallout between her and Kody. During a dark place in their relationship, Meri began chatting online with a person she thought was a friend. It turned out that it was a woman impersonating a man, and the traumatic event left both Meri and Kody shook.

On Sunday, Krishnan insinuated that Kody has “emotionally” left and “abandoned” his wives, which angered him and led to a revelation about the aforementioned catfishing scandal. “Abandoned? Please. Take the word back. I take offense to that word of abandonment,” Kody responded. “Meri had an affair. She was leaving my ass. She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us. She can’t admit it now.”

He claimed the family “circled the wagons” to “protect her when she realized she’d been dupped,” adding, “She was deceived. She found something better. She was leaving me for a better, richer man.”

Kody insisted that Meri “doesn’t even realize what happened” and all she sees is herself as a victim, “which is true, but [she also thinks] that she had done nothing wrong. [But] she would never have been the victim if she’d done nothing wrong.”

Meri revealed that she “thought” she and Kody had discussed the catfishing incident and “thought that he knew where I was coming from” at the time. “I wasn’t leaving, but during that time, because I was very much in a dark place, I considered all my options,” she claimed, acknowledging that Kody took it as a betrayal, but insisting she had no real plans to leave him or the plural family.

“Did I start talking to this person? Absolutely I did. Did I think I was talking to a friend? Absolutely. It literally was not just, ‘OK, I’m going to meet some dude online and fall in love and want to leave my family,’” Meri concluded. “A lot of people like to look at that as the defining moment and the fracture in mine and Kody’s relationship and it wasn’t.”