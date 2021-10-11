Michael Schoeffling

Schoeffling played Sam’s high school crush Jake Ryan, who falls for her after getting fed up with his girlfriend Caroline. The Pennsylvania native then appeared in Vision Quest, Sylvester, Slaves of New York, Mermaids and Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken before walking away from acting in 1991.

The former model, who shares two children, Zane and Scarlett, with wife Valerie Robinson, has continued to stay out of the spotlight since the early ‘90s. He does, however, own a woodworking shop in his home state and pops up from time to time on his model daughter’s social media feeds.