Everything to Know About the ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

How Does It Connect to the Show?

The film, cowritten by Chase and frequent Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner, will feature characters from the original series, but given that it’s a prequel, it will also likely stand alone for viewers who haven’t seen all of The Sopranos. “When I first started The Sopranos, what I really wanted to do was to make a really good gangster movie,” Chase told the Los Angeles Times in August 2021. “And that’s what we wanted to do with this more than anything else.”