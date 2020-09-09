Cool for summer! Dance Moms alum Lilliana Ketchman hung out with Jena Rose and more female creators for Sweety High Beach’s end of summer celebration.

Sweety High hosted an invite-only event that promoted socially responsible mingling on September 1 in California. The beach bash featured Sweety High talent and influencers who spent the day collaborating, live streaming and soaking up the sun, while being considerate of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“I’m so excited that Sweety High made this whole event where we can hang out with our friends but also be responsible and stay safe,” Ketchman, 12, said in an interview at the party.

The September soirée also included attendees Coco Quinn, Francesca Capaldi, Olivia Ponton and Elliana Walmsley.

The ladies in attendance have a combined social media following of over 50 million and reached more than 10 million fans with their on-site Instagram Live content. The group also received more than 25 million views on Sweety Beach’s TikTok videos.

“Today at Sweety High Beach we have just been learning how to meet new friends and familiar faces and just have fun while being responsible and respectful of the coronavirus,” model and Instagram star Ponton, 18, added.

The partygoers enjoyed playing games on the sand, danced together, sat on beach blankets and chairs and had fun outside. Each attendee received a goodie bag, which had a Sweety High towel, tumbler cup, face mask and hand sanitizer.

“We bring together select talent to create empowering content for millions of Gen Z kids at a time when connecting on this level is critical,” cofounder and CCO of Sweety High Veronica Zelle said in a statement. “The Sweety High Beach series is about having fun in a socially responsible, safe way, something we feel can sustain for quite a while if that’s what’s needed.”

The company’s beach series will take place on a bi-weekly basis from now until spring 2021 and will continue to promote the platform’s mission statement of “empowerment through creativity.”

According to the Gen Z platform, the events will have “a new musician, entertainment release or trend that incorporate select partners for distribution across the platform’s broader network.”

Scroll down to take a look at the September beach bash and watch the video above for a full recap of the event.