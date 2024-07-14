Your account
Entertainment

Adam Sandler, Jelly Roll and More Stars Bring Family to Kids' Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

By
Adam Sandler, Jelly Roll and More Stars Bring Family to Kids Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet
6
Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler , Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll and Noah Buddy DeFordMonica Schipper/Getty Images ; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Celebrities gathered on Saturday, July 13, for Nickelodeon’s annual Kids’ Choice Awards, with some turning the event into a family affair.

The Kids’ Choice Awards returned on Saturday, taking place at the Barker Hangar Theater in Santa Monica, California, celebrating its 25th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, the event was hosted by Nickelodeon’s own Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke (otherwise known as the voices of Spongebob SquarePants and Patrick Star, respectively).

This year, stars like Adam Sandler, Jelly Roll, Kel Mitchell and more turned Nickelodeon’s annual slime-spree into a family affair, bringing their children and spouses along to walk the orange carpet.

Jelly Roll, for his part, brought his two children Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, but wound up healing his own “inner child” after he was slimed for the first time while presenting an award alongside Heidi Klum. As is tradition, Jelly Roll was slimed while onstage.

“I took those [losses] privately so God could heal my inner child publicly 🙏. Honored,” he wrote via Instagram of his sliming.

Scroll down to see which celebrities brought their kids to the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards:

