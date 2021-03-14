Award Shows Stars Getting Slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Chris Pratt, JoJo Siwa, More By Us Weekly Staff March 13, 2021 Kevin Winter/Getty Images 34 24 / 34 Blake Shelton The last star to get slimed was the host himself, Shelton at the awards show in March 2016. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News