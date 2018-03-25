The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards once again proved itself to be one of the most enjoyable awards shows of the year, complete with bold fashion statements and yes, lots of green slime!

The Nickelodeon ceremony — held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, March 24 — was hosted by WWE’s John Cena for the second year in a row.

Winners who left with an orange blimp included Dwayne “The Rock“ Johnson (Favorite Movie Actor) and Zendaya (Favorite Movie Actress), while Demi Lovato won the honor of Favorite Female Artist and Shawn Mendes won Favorite Male Artist.

But it wouldn’t be the Kids’ Choice Awards without green slime. Those who were showered with goo included Cena, Dance Mom’s JoJo Siwa, Heidi Klum and Mel B.

