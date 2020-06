Adam Beach

From season 8 to season 9 (2007 to 2008), the Canada native portrayed detective Chester Lake, who came from Brooklyn SVU to Manhattan SVU, where he was partnered with Fin. The actor went on to star on Big Love in 2010 and Arctic Air from 2012 to 2014. The star’s film credits include Diablo, Suicide Squad, Hostiles and Juanita. In 2019, Beach began playing Chief E.O. McGinnis on The CW’s Nancy Drew. In 2015, Beach married Summer Tiger. He was married twice before.