BD Wong

Wong’s Dr. George Huang — a psychiatrist and criminal profiler — joined SVU in 2001 and was seen in 230 episodes, making up 17 seasons on and off. He left the show for good in 2015. Since then, the California native hasn’t wasted any time expanding his TV portfolio. He starred on Gotham from 2016 to 2019 as Hugo Strange before playing Whiterose on Mr. Robot and Wally on 2020’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. In 2018, he played Dr. Wu in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and is set to reprise the role in the 2021 follow-up. In 2018, Wong married Richert Schnorr. The actor has two children from a previous relationship.