Dann Florek

Fans said farewell to OG character Captain Cragen in 2015 after 16 seasons. Since walking away from SVU, Florek has been relatively quiet on the acting front, appearing in one episode of Under the Dome in 2015 and starring in 2018’s Disillusioned. He was also a part of The Front Page Broadway cast. The Michigan native wed Karen Florek in 1983.