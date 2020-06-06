Danny Pino

After a long run on Cold Case (from 2003 to 2010), Pino made his way to the NBC series as detective Nick Amaro in 2011 and was partnered with Benson. After four seasons, the actor left the show in 2015. He didn’t wait long before getting a recurring role on Scandal in 2016 and appearing on BrainDead the same year. He starred on Gone from 2017 to 2018 and played Miguel Galindo from 2018 to 2019 on Mayans M.C. The Florida native has been married to Lily Pino since 2002. The couple share two sons, Luca and Julian.