Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Stars Who Reacted to Being Parodied on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By
Stars Who Reacted to Being Parodied on Saturday Night Live 653 Feature
13
Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Bryant. YouTube

While Saturday Night Live has birthed countless original characters over the years, the sketch comedy show has a rich history of parodying real people.

Some celebrities are good sports about being made fun of on national television, while others aren’t so appreciative.

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin seemed like she was in on the joke when she appeared in a 2008 episode of SNL alongside Tina Fey, whose recurring impression of the politician gained widespread praise.

Solawave wand

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal

However, in the 2014 edition of James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales’ oral history book, Live From New York, Palin said of the parody: “I know that they portrayed me as an idiot, and I hated that. If I ran into Tina Fey again today, I would say, ‘You need to at least pay for my kids’ braces or something from all the money that you made off of pretending that you’re me!’”

Scroll through to see celebrities’ candid reactions to their Saturday Night Live impersonations:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Donald Trump Bio

Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton
Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston
Kathie Lee Gifford A Godwink Christmas Hallmark Movies Christmas Gallery

Kathie Lee Gifford

Kellyanne Conway
1257194873lamar 206

Sarah Palin
Saturday Night Live Bio Us Weekly 603

Saturday Night Live

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!