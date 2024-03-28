Stars Who Reacted to Being Parodied on ‘Saturday Night Live’

While Saturday Night Live has birthed countless original characters over the years, the sketch comedy show has a rich history of parodying real people.

Some celebrities are good sports about being made fun of on national television, while others aren’t so appreciative.

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin seemed like she was in on the joke when she appeared in a 2008 episode of SNL alongside Tina Fey, whose recurring impression of the politician gained widespread praise.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

However, in the 2014 edition of James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales’ oral history book, Live From New York, Palin said of the parody: “I know that they portrayed me as an idiot, and I hated that. If I ran into Tina Fey again today, I would say, ‘You need to at least pay for my kids’ braces or something from all the money that you made off of pretending that you’re me!’”

Scroll through to see celebrities’ candid reactions to their Saturday Night Live impersonations: