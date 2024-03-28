Since Kelly Clarkson launched her “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, fans and celebrities alike have begun to take notice of her ability to sing flawlessly in any genre.

A multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist, Clarkson brings her musical chops to her NBC talk show, opening up each episode with a rousing cover. From modern radio hits to timeless classics, Clarkson has already covered hundreds of songs on the show.

The covers have taken on a life of their own on social media, with Clarkson’s performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” racking up over 27 million views on TikTok and fan comments flooding cover videos with what they have dubbed “The Kelly Clarkson Effect”: when Clarkson performs a version of a song that is better than the original.

Trevor Noah even made light of the phenomenon at the 2024 Grammys, joking that if acceptance speeches were not kept short, “We’re gonna get Kelly Clarkson to cover one of your songs better than you ever could.”

Nevertheless, many artists have expressed their gratitude to Clarkson — or their fear of her talent — after she has put her own spin on their songs. Keep scrolling for some of the biggest stars’ best reactions to Clarkson covering their songs: