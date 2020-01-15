Amber Mariano, 41

Winner of Survivor: All Stars (2004)

Quickie update: “Rob and I have been married for almost 15 years and live in Florida. It’s wedded bliss. We have four beautiful daughters. I make a lot of lunches! We’ve created a little business out of renting and renovating houses.”

I won because: “I’m very friendly and easy-going. I think people felt relaxed when they were around me. I also teamed up with the right person on day 1.”

My $1 million splurge: “I think I bought more clothes. Rob and I anticipated starting a family so we saved most of it.”

Biggest competition: “I’m not necessarily targeting anyone off the bat. But Sandra just got done spending 39 days with my husband [on Island of the Idols], which she could use against me out here.”

Secret strategy: “I’m kind of an unknown so I don’t have any enemies here. I think I can come in with a clean slate.”

Why I’ll win again: “We’re all coming out here with an equal playing ground because we’re all winners. We’re all targets. So I have as good as chance as anyone. And being married to the best player of all time has instilled me with a lot of confidence.”