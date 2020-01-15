Tyson Apostol, 40

Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water (2013)

Quickie update: “Rachel and I were on a show called Marriage Boot Camp, which I don’t suggest you watch. We got engaged on the show and married shortly after. We have two daughters. We moved from Utah to Arizona about two years ago.”

I won because: “Rachel played with me but she got voted out so it gave me the focus and the drive to win. The second this game drives you down, you’re screwed.”

My $1 million splurge: “I went to Belize with Rachel for five weeks.”

Biggest competition: “I really don’t care. But Tony is a big threat because he’s sporadic and crazy but at the same time he doesn’t really have anybody to align with.”

Secret strategy: “I’m going to be the bridge between the older players like Ethan and the newer players. They’re going to need a mentor to guide them through the choppy waters. The key is finding the right factions.”

Why I can win again: “Strategically, I’m underestimated and yet I’m probably one of the stronger strategists here. And I am one of the more athletic guys here but I’m getting a little older so I may not be perceived as a threat. I’m also the most personable person here.”