T-Pain Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ — Plus, Who’s the Taco?

The OG Masked Singer is back! Season 1 winner T-Pain joined judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger for the Wednesday, March 4, episode and he proved that the knows a thing or two about judging!

For this week’s clues, the Taco, Kitty, Frog and Banana had “friends” give hints during their videos — something that was very helpful through it all. While Frog chose a longtime female friend to drop some hints (in disguise) about his childhood, not everyone went with people from their past.

Banana, for example, chose two friends — that seemed to be his kids. However, neither were unmasked during Wednesday’s show.

Instead, the Taco was unmasked — and the judges were completely shocked. Ahead of his unmasking, they revealed final guesses. While Scherzinger, 41, guessed Barry Manilow, Jeong, 52, and Thicke, 42, guessed Martin Short, and McCarthy, 47, guessed Jerry Springer. Meanwhile, the rapper guest judge, 34, guessed Kelsey Grammer.

Next week, Group C will be introduced as Kitty, Frog and Banana move on to the final 9 and join Group A’s White Tiger, Kangaroo and Turtle.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the clues from the episode — and to find out the identity of the Taco!