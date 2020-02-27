It’s season 3 of The Masked Singer, but it seems like the judges are finally catching on! During the Wednesday, February 26, episode, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed the reveal of the eliminated singer, as did guest judge Gabriel Iglesias. Unfortunately, comedian Ken Jeong was — big surprise — way off.

The new episode included performances from the Banana, Taco, Frog, Kitty and Mouse, all the characters who were introduced last week. The group of six will eventually be narrowed down to three; those three will then move on to compete against the three from Group A — White Tiger (probably Rob Gronkowski), Kangaroo (most likely Jordyn Woods) and Turtle (seemingly Jesse McCartney) — as well as the three finalists for the yet-to-be-introduced Group C.

This season also has the biggest stars, according to McCarthy, 47, who told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the premiere that she was truly blown away by the reveals.

“Everyone is a household name that you’ll know. There won’t be like a ninja who? It’s unbelievable the names,” she told Us in February. “I would love to see Beyoncé on the show. I know, isn’t that crazy? Everyone is, like, ‘Haha,’ but you know, Seal did it last year based off of his children. Children love the show so he wanted to trick them and see if they could pick him out. So when you do it for the love of your kids, you don’t really have an ego about it. I feel like that’s why big celebrities will come. I feel like if I say Beyoncé enough that she might just come on the show.”

So, is one of these contestants Beyoncé? Here are the latest clues and Wednesday night’s reveal: