Could it be? Fans of The Masked Singer are confident that they know the celebrity behind the white tiger: Rob Gronkowski!

The white tiger made its debut in the Fox show’s season 3 premiere, which aired right after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. The masked individual rapped along to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

Beneath a YouTube video of the performance, fans left several speculative comments and guesses that the Fox Sports analyst was the masked contestant. “If this isn’t Gronk, I will eat a football,” one fan wrote, while a second person said, “Originally I thought John Cena, but that’s 100% Gronk.”

Another commenter noted that the white tiger “has to be a athlete” because they were “not getting winded when sing [sic] and dancing.” A fourth individual argued that “[New England] Patriots fans have already figured out who the white tiger is by now.”

Said another viewer, “Gronk played for the New England Patriots, which would explain the clam in the clue package. So yeah, I’m saying it’s Gronk.”

In white tiger’s clue package, the competitor opened up about their experience preparing for the show.

“I had no idea how much work would go into taking a stage like this,” the white tiger said. “But I’m putting in the time to hone this new craft — to put the mass in the mask. But my motto is work hard, play harder.”

They continued, “I’m no stranger to celebrating. I love a good block party. And this may sound kind of crazy, but dancing heals my body after taking a beating. So I’m ready to cut a rug on that stage tonight and tear it up.”

On Wednesday, February 5, the white tiger returned to the stage to perform “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. After this, fans continued to guess that Gronkowski was the costumed character.

“Yeah, it’s clearly Gronk, he’s basically just talking and it sounds just like him,” a fan commented on YouTube while another wrote, “1000% Gronk!”

The Masked Singer featured six of the 18 new singers — Kangaroo, White Tiger, Llama, Miss Monster, Robot and Turtle — in the season 3 premiere. So far, the first to be unmasked was the robot, who turned out to be Lil Wayne.

Wayne performed Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” while in costume. After the big reveal, he explained to host Nick Cannon that he decided to join the show’s third season because his “kids watch the show,” adding: “I know they’re gonna like the robot costume, so it’s daddy.”

In this season’s second episode, the llama was revealed to be Drew Carey. During the comedian’s time on the show, he performed Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” and “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.