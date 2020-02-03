Is season 3 of The Masked Singer bigger than ever? It sure looks like it. Following Super Bowl LIV, the massive reality hit show returned with a brand new season.

The Sunday, February 2, episode introduced six new characters during the premiere, who have appeared in a combined nine Super Bowls. For the big event, guest judge Jamie Foxx joined the panel made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke.

Before the competition began, host Nick Cannon explained this season’s updated format. Season 3 includes 18 masked singers, who will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. In the first three episodes, Group A will perform until three are left standing. Group B, then Group C will do the same until there are nine total competitors left. Then the finalists will battle to become the winner.

Wayne Brady‘s Fox took home the trophy at the end of season 2, following in T-Pain‘s Monster’s footsteps. The rapper, who won season 1, had everyone fooled. During Sunday’s episode, new character Miss Monster was introduced — a character who was in love with Monster! He even joined by her for a surprise during her performance.

When the singer with the least amount of votes was unmasked, the judges were truly shocked, McCarthy, 47, previewed with Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the premiere.

“When they take the mask off the person in episode 1, we lose our minds,” she said while promoting her SiriusXM’s pre-Super Bowl show. “We all get it wrong. We all get it wrong because we were not expecting it to be this person. America will get it wrong.”

She also noted that this season includes so many “household” names that everyone will be shocked.

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the first six characters competing — and find out who was the first to be unmasked.