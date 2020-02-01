Can it get bigger than Seal? It sure seems like it. The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy sat down exclusively with Us Weekly to preview the third season of Fox’s hit — and revealed everyone was shocked by the premiere.

“They keep saying, ‘Oh, we one-upped it, we one-upped it,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah I’ll believe it when I see it,’ and they truly did. The very first episode, season 3 premiere after the Super Bowl, Jamie Foxx is a guest judge and when they take the mask off the person in episode 1, we lose our minds,” McCarthy, 47, told Us while promoting the special edition of her SiriusXM show, which will air live from Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl. “We all get it wrong. We all get it wrong because we were not expecting it to be this person.”

She also predicted that “all of America will get it wrong” too.

“When you see them you’re going to be like, ‘Oh, my God.’ So it’s shocking, it’s fun and consistently — because I’ve shot up to episode 5 — they’re all like that,” the host continued. “Everyone is a household name that you’ll know. There won’t be like a ninja who? It’s unbelievable the names.”

This time around, there won’t just be huge singers, á la Seal, but also “athletes and TV hosts” who have “never sung before” which left McCarthy and fellow judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in awe.

However, there’s one star she really wants to do the show — Queen Bey herself.

“I would love to see Beyoncé on the show. I know, isn’t that crazy? Everyone is, like, ‘Haha,’ but you know, Seal did it last year based off of his children. Children love the show so he wanted to trick them and see if they could pick him out,” she shared with Us. “So when you do it for the love of your kids, you don’t really have an ego about it. I feel like that’s why big celebrities will come. I feel like if I say Beyoncé enough that she might just come on the show.”

The Masked Singer premieres on Fox Sunday, February 2, after the Super Bowl.

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado