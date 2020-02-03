It’s safe to say no one saw that coming. For the first two seasons of The Masked Singer, the judges and producers have promised big stars. And in a way, they’ve delivered. However, ahead of season 3, they were pushing that fact even more.

During the Sunday, February 2, post-Super Bowl premiere, six of the 18 contestants were introduced: Turtle, Llama, Robot, Miss Monster, White Tiger and Kangaroo. At the end of the 70-minute show, the character with the least votes was revealed.

Before the Robot took off his mask, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and guest judge Jamie Foxx gave their final guesses. That included Floyd Mayweather, Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Shaun White and Flavor Flav. But none of them were right.

When host Nick Cannon took off the Robot’s mask, Lil Wayne was revealed — and the look on the judges’ faces was a sight to see!

“I’ve done five songs with him,” Thicke, 42, admitted, embarrassed that he didn’t figure it out. “This is the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.”

The rapper, 37, explained that he chose the robot for his kids. “When my kids watch the show with me, I know they’re gonna like the robot costume, so .. and it’s daddy,” he said, before revealing why there was a periodic table in his clue package. “Platinum, daddy. Platinum.”

When Foxx, 52, told Wayne that they had no idea who he was, even the “Fireman” singer was shocked. “I thought you all were joking! You all are you serious?” he asked. Foxx, who has collaborated with Wayne on multiple songs, then responded, “Bro, I named some white guy!”

