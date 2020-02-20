Another one bites the dust! During the Wednesday, February 19, episode of The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon introduced the judges to six new singers: Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse and Frog.

Not only did Group B up the game when it came to the mysterious clues — we’ll get to those — Fox upped the costume game with the new characters. As a catch-up, three characters from Group A have moved on to the final round: White Tiger (believed to be Rob Gronkowski), Kangaroo (most likely Jordyn Woods) and Turtle (my guess is Jesse McCartney). Group A also sent three stars packing — Drew Carey, Lil’ Wayne and Chaka Khan.

So, who will impress Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke from the second group? One word: Everyone. Group B is a bit more energetic than the first group and the judges had some pretty great guesses.

However, some of the performers clearly threw their voice — and maybe threw off the judges. The taco had a high-pitched voice in his video and when he spoke to the judges after his performance. However, while singing, he did not have that. So, was it someone famous for throwing their voice like a comedian?

“The weirdest thing about this experience is being ignored by everyone because I don’t know who I am. For the first time I feel invisible,” he said after he sang, clearly making a joke and pretending to get choked up.

The Banana also seemed to be doing an impression of Elvis when he was performing, but the judges could tell that he may have had a slight southern accent.

