Couldn’t be happier! Ever since Are You the One? star Taylor Selfridge began dating Cory Wharton again, she’s been fielding questions about their future – and if they’re hoping to have kids one day.

Cory, 28, and Taylor, 24, met on Ex on the Beach in 2018. They immediately clicked but parted ways shortly after the season ended. However, in February 2019, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they were back together. Cory shares daughter Ryder, 2, with his former Challenge costar Cheyenne Floyd. However, Cory has coparenting with Cheyenne down to an art, and Taylor is happy to be a part of it.

“Cory and I do have a serious relationship. We haven’t talked about getting married maybe in the future but we’re just enjoying our relationship and getting stronger every day,” Taylor tells Us. “I could see myself with him for a long time. We already stay together almost every day and we work well together.”

That said, while Taylor will appear next season on Teen Mom OG with Cory and Cheyenne, she’s not ready for kids of her own – despite fans on social media asking if she’s pregnant.