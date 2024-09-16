‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Cast: See Grant Ellis’ Potential Contestants

ABC is giving Bachelor Nation a first glimpse of Grant Ellis’ potential contestants for The Bachelor season 29.

“We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of #TheBachelor!” the official Bachelor account captioned a Facebook post on Monday, September 16. “Leave a for who would get your first impression rose.”

Several of Grant’s potential suitors caught the attention of Bachelor Nation, including Alli Jo who looked nearly identical to Topanga from Boy Meets World. 23-year-old Andrea also marked one of the franchise’s youngest contestants to vie for the affections of the lead.

The network’s decision to cast Grant as the next Bachelor came during Jenn Tran’s season 21 of The Bachelorette — and shocked Bachelor Nation. Hours after the announcement, ABC Executive Robert Mills took to social media to share that Grant was revealed “quickly so people can still apply to be on his season.”

Grant, for his part, gushed over the opportunity to be the next lead of the franchise. “I have a chance to write my own story,” he said on “The Viall Files” podcast in August. “So, that’s something that I’m interested in.”

Grant is the second Black Bachelor, following in season 25 lead Matt James’ shoes. The Bachelor will return to ABC in 2025.

Scroll down to meet Grant’s potential suitors: