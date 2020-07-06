‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Greg Todtman

After coming in 4th place on Trista’s season, Greg made headlines when he was caught with drugs at John F. Kennedy airport in February 2003.

“Learn the lesson from me. Have a prescription,” he told the AP at the time, claiming he was bringing two codeine tablets onboard to help him sleep. “And don’t have a piece of aluminum foil next to something that doesn’t have any label on it.”

Greg lives in New York City and works as the director of sales for protective equipment company Earnest Supply LLC.