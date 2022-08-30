What Happened to Gabby’s Connection With Mario?

While Rachel’s first impression rose winner Tino is still in the running, Mario didn’t last on Gabby’s side.

“We had a great first night … We had a great connection. And the following rose ceremony where I did have a conversation with Rachel, it was just to have a conversation. That third rose ceremony where we chose sides, I was with Gabby and I didn’t pivot, right? And we did see that this season with a few guys that did pivot — one being Logan, where he was accepted, and I was sent home because of that. And so for me, I just felt like, you know, I just felt kind of like you did me wrong,” Mario said.

Gabby replied, “I’m sorry you think that I did you wrong. Because I think I also feel the same way in that there was never a conversation leading up to that point until almost it was too late that you were here for me. Because to me, it felt like you were still entertaining both sides until I made that decision for you. But I also want to be chosen.”