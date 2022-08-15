Gabby Windey was quick to fall for Nate Mitchell on The Bachelorette, but is the single dad The One for the co-lead?

Scoring the first one-on-one date of season 19 with the former Denver Broncos cheerleader, Nate was quick to open up about his 6-year-old daughter.

“She is my world. Like, a pocket of my heart just burst open for the first time when she said, ‘Dad,’ [and] the first time she told me she loved me,” he said, describing himself as a “girl dad.”

“Listening to you speak about your daughter, watching you be able to give this unconditional love that’s going to go with her forever is, like, really the best thing I could ask for in a partner,” Gabby told her suitor, who didn’t go into details about the mother of his child.

During her confessional, however, Gabby admitted that she isn’t sure she is ready to be a stepmother.

“I started to think, ‘Am I there yet? Can I be a mother? Is this the life I want?’ But I don’t have to make that decision right now,” she said, noting that she is estranged from her own mother.

Nate continued to make an impression on Gabby, scoring the group date rose in episode five. And while Bachelor Nation was quick to praise Nate, with many alums even tweeting that he would make a good Bachelor, he made headlines ahead of episode six when two women alleged that he dated both of them at the same time.

Kelsey Fankhauser, one of the women who shared her alleged messages with Nate and a woman named Laree Starke with Reality Steve, also claimed that Nate never told her about his daughter.

“I cried for a guy who kept his kid a secret from me for 1.5 years when we were dating and I found out on reality TV,” Kelsey wrote via TikTok.

She added in a statement, “I wish Nate all the best. I don’t want to affect his future, but it’s important for me to try and prevent another girl from being blindsided by his secrecies.”

Nate, for his part, wrote via Instagram that there are “two sides to every story 🙏” after a social media user asked, “Why you playing girls?”

