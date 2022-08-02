Rachel Says Clayton Made Her Feel More Chosen Than Bachelorette Suitors

The Bachelorette headed to Paris on the Monday, August 1, episode — but it wasn’t all love for Rachel Recchia.

While the 26-year-old pilot and Gabby Windey got off to a good start, both giving roses to their one-on-one dates — Tino Franco (Rachel) and Jason Alabaster (Gabby) — Rachel broke down after she invited her suitors to watch the ICU nurse’s group date.

“Gabby’s guys are professing these feelings for her and giving her these speeches and the whole time, no one can make eye contact with me,” Rachel said as the men watched Gabby’s men fight on the group date. “As much as Gabby was having a moment with her guys, I wanted to have a moment with mine. … After the last rose ceremony, watching man after man reject me, I think everyone should have been trying so hard to have a moment with me.”

She continued: “It really just does feel like a big insecurity that continues to reveal itself. The wanting to have someone who makes you feel like you’re the only person here and they’re 100 percent invested in you.”

Rachel noted that she has “no idea” where her suitors stand. In a confessional interview, she started crying and claimed that Clayton Echard made her feel more special than her suitors.

“At this point, I want to feel chosen. I’m not here to beg these guys to act like they want me. I’m so over feeling like this,” she said. “I don’t know why I feel more insecure, more desperate on the side of being the Bachelorette than the side of being a contestant on Clayton’s season, truly. He made me feel more wanted than these guys make me feel. It hurts your feelings because you’re supposed to be the only thing they care about. I feel like Gabby’s guys get it.”

Rachel subsequently confronted the men and made it clear she was upset. During her group date, she felt they brought more effort and hoped her fears were behind her, giving Tyler Norris the group date rose. The relief was short-lived, however, as Logan Palmer realized he may like Gabby more than Rachel. During the first group date of the episode, he admitted, “It’s the first time I’ve seen Gabby in a while and it definitely brought up some old feelings.”

During a chat with Jesse Palmer after Rachel’s group date, Logan admitted he was “terrified to add to the laundry list of disappointments” that Rachel has experienced, but felt like he had “a lot of unanswered questions and feelings” for Gabby.

At the cocktail party, however, Hayden Markowitz is in the hot seat after James “Meatball” Clarke informs Rachel that Hayden defended calling Gabby “rough around the edges” and wasn’t using appropriate language to talk about the women, making a “vulgar comparison” to Rachel and his ex-girlfriend and calling the co-leads “bitches.” When she confronted him, Hayden denied Meatball’s claims. Rachel, however, was still ready for Hayden to “get the f—k out” and sent him home.

As a result, they canceled the rest of the cocktail party — leaving Logan disappointed that he didn’t get a chance to talk to Gabby and worried about whether to take a rose from Rachel. When called for Rachel’s last rose, Logan accepted — but told the cameras that he feels “selfish” and like the “bad guy” since he’s still thinking about Gabby.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through to see which guys are still in the running: