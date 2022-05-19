Discovering Atlantis. The Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas has been a hot spot destination for travelers and some of our favorite celebrities for decades. Stars like Hillary Duff, Von Miller, the Jonas Brothers and even Prince William and Duchess Kate have taken many trips to Atlantis to celebrate special occasions and get some much-needed R&R.

Located just outside of Nassau on Paradise Island, the resort exudes Bahamian culture with its white sandy beaches, iconic pink architecture and the largest open nature marine life habitat in the world. The resort is a landmark in the Bahamas thanks to its highly recognizable Royal Towers and Bridge Suite.

The oceanside resort has several options for lodging made with every traveler in mind. For a family-friendly experience, The Coral provides water-side villas at the Harborside Resort. If you want a more luxurious stay, a night or two at the exclusive Cove will satisfy your taste for the finer things. Or if you want something a little homier, then the residential-style accommodations at The Reef may be more your speed.

No matter where on the property you stay, all guests have access to the resort’s central focus — the Aquaventure, a 141-acre waterscape filled with thrilling slides, lazy rivers, 11 pools, white sandy beaches, marine habitats and more.

“Atlantis is the most remarkable resort in the world, and our guests have been returning for years. We know they make lifetime memories here,” says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Besides the resort’s picturesque views and tranquil atmosphere, Atlantis has led the way for luxury, hospitality and entertainment in the Caribbean and around the world — and plans on continuing to do so. The resort has new enhancements and massive upgrades already in the works, like newly redeveloped rooms and suites in the Beach and Royal towers, reimagining the casino and adding a new Michelin-starred chef to its impeccable dining staff.

In addition to renovations, the tropical getaway also introduced its new Sapphire Services, a bespoke concierge platform dedicated to curating extraordinary experiences for guests at Atlantis. Sapphire Services offers a variety of opportunities to embrace everything the Bahamas has to offer for every kind of guest with their customized #BahamasAtHeart itineraries. Guests can embark on local art walks, day trips to nearby islands, culinary adventures, educational excursions and many more ecotourism expeditions.

Scroll through our gallery to take a tour of the breathtaking Atlantis Resort.