Find-Out-How-to-See-the-Jonas-Brothers-Perform-in-Paradise

Feeling so cool. The Jonas Brothers are about to end a standout year in the best way: with an exclusive concert in paradise.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas are returning to the Atlantis, Paradise Island resort for the first time in 10 years on December 30. The former Disney Channel stars will perform one day before Grammy nominee Bebe Rexha, electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling, DJ Tony Okungbowa from the Ellen DeGeneres Show and America’s Got Talent alums Junior New System take the stage for the resort’s New Year’s Eve bash.

The Party Like a Royal Extravaganza takes place on December 31 as part of the oceanside resort’s exciting entertainment program, Atlantis LIVE. The concert series gives guests the chance to watch chart-topping artists perform in a dream island setting. On New Year’s Eve, the Bahamas resort will ring in the next decade with an open bar, delicious desserts and a midnight fireworks spectacular. Guest can celebrate at The Cove adults only pool and the world-class Atlantis Casino, where Drake has been seen.

The exclusive island event rounds out a huge year for the Jonas Brothers, who scored their first Grammy nomination in 10 years in November. The Happiness Begins artists are set to face off against major players like Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards.

In February, the band of brothers released their first song in six years, immediately sending diehard Jonas fans into a frenzy. Their comeback single, “Sucker,” came shortly after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the brothers were planning an epic reunion.

The Camp Rock alums played it cool when fans first started to wonder if the band was getting back together in early 2018. At the time, the youngest Jonas denied the speculation.

“I mean, it is not happening right now,” Nick said during an interview with W magazine. “Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment.”

Tickets for the exclusive Jonas Brothers performance and the Party Like a Royal Extravaganza at Atlantis, Paradise Island are available now!