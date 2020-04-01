TV

‘The Biggest Loser’ Cast Transformations From Premiere to Finale: Before and After Pictures

By
The Biggest Loser’ Cast Transformations From Premiere to Finale: Before and After Pictures
 Richie Knapp/USA Network (2)
12
11 / 12

Dom Bruggelis

Start weight: 323 pounds
End weight: 273 pounds (down 50 pounds)

 

Back to top