TV

‘The Biggest Loser’ Cast Transformations From Premiere to Finale: Before and After Pictures

By
The Biggest Loser’ Cast Transformations From Premiere to Finale: Before and After Pictures
 Richie Knapp/USA Network (2)
12
8 / 12

Phi Holmes

Start weight: 357 pounds
End weight: 340 pounds (17 pounds)

Back to top