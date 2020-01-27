Teri Aguiar

The flight nurse from Columbia, Illinois, 47, is a former Miss Missouri who has two children. She was “very very fit” at one point, but after her ex-husband retired from the NFL, they had to make changes in their lives. “I just absorbed myself in everyone but me and flash-forward many years. I found myself hiding from my pageant friends and being the queen of hide on Facebook,” she shared. Now, with a good coparenting relationship, a new home and a new partner, she’s ready for a fresh start. “I bought my kids a kayak and I would love to get in it without fear of sinking them. I want to be able to be part of their life and not be on the sideline.”

Start weight: 256 lbs

The Biggest Loser premieres Tuesday, January 28, at 9 p.m. ET.