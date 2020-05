Ally Sheedy

Sheedy starred opposite her Breakfast Club costars Estevez and Hall in St. Elmo’s Fire and a 2003 episode of The Dead Zone, respectively. She also had roles in 1986’s Short Circuit and 1998’s High Art, in addition to the 1999 off-Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. More recently, she had parts in episodes of CSI, Kyle XY and Psych.

Sheedy was married to actor David Lansbury from 1992 to 2008. They share a son, Beckett.