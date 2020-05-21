‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Anthony Michael Hall

After The Breakfast Club, Hall took on a number of diverse roles in order to avoid being typecast as a geek. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1985 at the age of 17 and starred opposite his SNL costar Robert Downey Jr. in 1988’s Johnny Be Good. He also starred in 1990’s Edward Scissorhands and 1993’s Six Degrees of Separation as well as the TV adaptation of The Dead Zone in the 2000s. Next up, he is set to appear in 2020’s Halloween Kills.

Hall made headlines in 2016 after being charged with assaulting his neighbor. He was subsequently sentenced to three years of probation. Hall has been engaged to actress Lucia Oskerova since 2019.