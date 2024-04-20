Your account
Entertainment

See What the Cast of 2007’s ‘Hairspray’ Movie Musical Are Doing Now: Zac Efron and More

By
See What Is the Cast of 2007s Hairspray Up to Now Zac Efron and More
11
ZAC EFRON and NIKKI BLONSKYCover Images

Playing Link Larkin in the 2007 movie musical Hairspray is one of Zac Efron’s most iconic roles — that’s a fact. However, he’s not the only notable name that appeared in the legendary film.

Nikki Blonsky starred as Tracy Turnblad, an overweight high school student who wants nothing more than to be on local dance program, The Corny Collins Show. When a spot opens up and she auditions for the show, Tracy is ridiculed by students at her school but her crush on Link only gets stronger. Not only does Tracy become the show’s star, but succeeds in racially segregating The Corny Collins Show.

It’s been nearly a decade since the film premiered, but Blonsky and Efron formed a close friendship on the set.

“Not to make every woman and gay man jealous, but he was my best friend on the set of Hairspray,” Blonsky revealed during a 2020 interview. “Even when we weren’t filming, we were together on the weekends. [He was] constantly at my apartment and I was always at his, doing his laundry when he didn’t do it.”

Keep scrolling to see what the Hairspray cast is doing now:

