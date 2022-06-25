Contestants join The Challenge to compete for a cash prize, but along the way, many MTV stars found love on the show. The romances on the series have become one of the most memorable components of past seasons, but there are many couples who you probably forgot dated.

Most duos from the MTV spinoff fizzled out while a few stood the test of time. As for Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore, they’ve been in both categories at different points of their relationship and have experienced many ups and downs during their time together.

Their romance started on a messy note. When the pair got together after meeting on The Challenge in 2018, Calafiore was involved in a love triangle with Sorbello and Bachelor Nation star Danielle Maltby. The ladies teamed up and leaked text messages from Calafiore to Us Weekly at the time that proved he was playing them both.

After the complicated dynamic blew up, Calafiore went on Instagram Live and begged for Sorbello to take him back.

At the time, he said his Challenge costar wasn’t “just a f—k,” and he and Maltby didn’t mesh well when it came to their physical relationship.

“I knew that things weren’t ever going to work with Danielle because she wasn’t into any of that stuff [like edging or S&M],” he claimed at the time. “Danielle only wanted to make love.”

His pleas continued and the Big Brother alum told Us Weekly that he thought Sorbello was the “love of [my] life,” adding that he was willing to “fight” for her.

Calafiore and Sorbello eventually got back together and exchanged “I love you’s” for the first time on How Far Is Tattoo Far? They have since relocated to Montana together and are still going strong.

In April 2022, Sorbello shared a video gushing over her man. “I am convinced that I’m dating the hottest man alive and nobody can tell me otherwise,” she captioned an Instagram montage video that featured Calafiore doing an array of stunts and playing soccer. “Like every single day I’m blown away by how f—king hot this man is.”

Sorbello and Calafiore may have stood the test of time, but there are plenty of Challenge couples who you forgot dated. Keep scrolling to see them all: