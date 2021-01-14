News The Challenge’s Natalie Anderson: 5 Things to Know About the Reality Star Who Had to Leave ‘Double Agents’ By Emily Longeretta January 14, 2021 Courtesy of Natalie Anderson/Instagram 5 1 / 5 She’s a Twin Natalie began her reality TV career in 2012 alongside her twin sister, Nadiya Anderson. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News