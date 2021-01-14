News

The Challenge’s Natalie Anderson: 5 Things to Know About the Reality Star Who Had to Leave ‘Double Agents’

The Challenge’s Natalie Anderson Has A Twin
 Courtesy of Natalie Anderson/Instagram
She’s a Twin

Natalie began her reality TV career in 2012 alongside her twin sister, Nadiya Anderson.

