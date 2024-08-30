‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast: See the Hulu Show’s Stars Then and Now

The Handmaid’s Tale fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the series first debuted.

The hit Hulu series, which premiered in 2017, is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name about a dystopian future. Due to low fertility rates, women were assigned to men for bearing children after a second American Civil War.

Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Samira Wiley have starred on the show since its debut. Over the years, the show also became a critical success when it became the first show produced by Hulu to win a major award and the first series on a streaming network to win an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Hulu confirmed that season 6, which is set to be released in 2025, is the show’s last one. Before going into production, The Handmaid’s Tale was in for a shakeup when showrunner Bruce Miller stepped down as showrunner after being with the series since the beginning. He is expected to remain a writer and executive producer but passed on his duties to executive producers Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang.

Scroll down to see then-and-now photos of The Handmaid’s Tale stars: