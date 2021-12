Who’s In It?

The show has a large ensemble cast that includes Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Lenny Henry, Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, but so far, none of their character names have been revealed. The only character who is confirmed to appear is Galadriel, the powerful elf played by Cate Blanchett in the films. This time around, Morfydd Clark will take on the role.