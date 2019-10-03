The Masked Singer introduced the Leopard, Black Widow, Panda and Flamingo during the Wednesday, October 2, episode. At the end of the episode, one was unmasked. However, before revealing judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke‘s guesses, here’s a look back at what we already know about these singers.

The Leopard raised eyebrows during the early sneak peek, sharing that they’ve “been spotted with the president.” So, that could be someone Donald Trump has worked with, dated, or really anyone who has appeared on Celebrity Apprentice. However, they did reference Secret Service.

The Panda seemed to be a professional chef, joking that his or her bamboo was sweet, “especially the way I prepare it.” Meanwhile, the Flamingo used a “pretty in pink” quote and said that they love mascara. During a sneak peek performance, she performed “Lady Marmalade.”

Lastly, the Black Widow didn’t give many hints during the preview special, except showing a tarot card.

During Wednesday’s show, the Leopard and Black Widow went against each other, but Black Widow won over the votes. Next up, the Panda competed against the Flamingo and the Flamingo won. Panda and Leopard then went head to head in the smackdown performance. The leopard won the smackdown, which meant the Panda was unmasked … and revealed as Laila Ali!

Host Nick Cannon claimed that he knew all along it was her, especially when she playfully punched him in the arm. The daughter of Muhammad Ali revealed that she’s very shy when it comes to singing and this was her first loss!