Spoiler Alert ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel’s Identities — Plus, Who Won It All? By Emily Longeretta May 20, 2020 Michael Becker / FOX 4 2 / 4 Frog The judges guessed Bow Wow, Lil Romeo, Kid Cudi. Identity: Bow Wow Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News