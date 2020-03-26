‘The Masked Singer’ Playoffs: Did You Guess the T-Rex’s Identity?

It’s time for The Masked Singer Group C playoffs! During the Wednesday, March 25, episode, comedian Will Forte joined judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger to send home one more singer before the super nine singers compete.

Us Weekly‘s breaking down the clues revealed by each singer — plus, an extra LEGO clue.

The Astronaut’s video package included coffee, dice showing 10, camping, a bridge and a “bye bye bye” reference. After his performance, he told Nicole that they celebrated a huge birthday together and the LEGO clue was the word “mall.”

The Rhino’s college best friend gave his clues this week, revealing that the pair surfed together for the first time and the Rhino got really good at it. His friend said the Rhino knew how to win over the women. The video also showed three quarters and the state of Missouri. After his performance, the Rhino said that he’s had some “painful lows” in his life. His LEGO clue was “1,000” and he told Robin they’re “on the same track, literally.”

The Night Angel’s clue package revealed that she’s been performing since she was a teen but feels freer now than ever before. She also missed prom and other school events — but did get good grades. In the video, an astronomy test was shown, marked with an A+. Her LEGO clue said “Good times” and she told Jenny that she’s said her name multiple times on her show.

Last but not least, the T-Rex’s coach gave her clues this week, including the word “subscribes,” a boomerang and food covered with glitter. The coach revealed the T-Rex is a perfectionist and is young but has fans of all ages. Her LEGO clue read “Poodle” and she told Will that they were connected through LEGO Batman. Ultimately, the T-Rex was revealed!

Beginning next week, the Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel will move on to unite with the finalists from Group A and Group B. Group A finalists are the White Tiger, the Kangaroo and the Turtle. The Group B finalists are the Frog, the Kitty and the Banana. Some of the top guesses for the remaining singers include Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods, Jesse McCartney, Bret Michaels and Bow Wow.

