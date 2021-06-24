‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Adam Pally

Pally portrayed Dr. Peter Prentice from season 2 to 4, before exiting the show in 2015. He later reprised his role during a few episodes of seasons 5 and 6. The New York native then starred on Making History, Champaign ILL, 64th Man, Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Indebted, Crossing Swords and Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here. He also appeared in Most Likely to Murder, Dog Days, Sonic the Hedgehog and The Main Event. Pally is also a writer, director and producer, working as an executive producer on Making History, The President Show, Champaign ILL and Indebted. He married Daniella Liben in 2008, and they share three children, sons Cole and Drake and daughter GG.