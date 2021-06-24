‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Fortune Feimster

Feimster joined the cast as nurse Collette Kimball-Kinney during season 4 in 2015. The North Carolina native then appeared on Chelsea, Nobodies, Champions, Life in Pieces, The L Word: Generation Q and Kenan. She began voicing Ava/Mrs. Goose on Summer Camp Island in 2018 and Brenda on Bless the Harts in 2019. Feimster starred in Social Animals, The Happytime Murders, Deported, Soul and Yes Day. She was the executive producer on Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty and a coproducer on Fate: The Winx Saga — The Afterparty. The comedian is also a writer, working on Chelsea Lately, No Toddlerance, Family Fortune and her 2020 stand-up special. Feimster cohosts What a Joke With Papa & Fortune on SiriusXM and hosts the “Sincerely Fortune” podcast. The University of Georgia alum married teacher Jacquelyn Smith in 2020.