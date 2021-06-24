‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Garrett Dillahunt

Dillahunt portrayed OB-GYN Jody Kimball-Kinney, who is the overprotective brother of Collette (Feimster), beginning in season 4. While filming The Mindy Project, he also appeared on Hand of God and Arkansas Traveler. The California native then starred on The Gifted, The Guest Book and played John Dorie on Fear the Walking Dead. Dillahunt appeared in Braven, Benched, Widows, Sergio, Army of the Dead, The Long Home, Blonde, Ambulance and will star in 2022’s Where the Crawdads Sing. The Raising Hope alum has been married to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum Michelle Hurd since 2007.