Ready for more. Nearly two years after the first season of The Morning Show debuted on Apple TV+, the hit drama is coming back.

Based on Brian Stelter‘s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the first season followed Morning Show host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) as she struggled to figure out her next steps after her longtime cohost Mitch (Steve Carell) was fired following claims of sexual misconduct. Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), a young outspoken journalist, was brought into the just as everything was turned upside down.

At the end of the first season, during which Alex realized she was being pushed out of the network because of her age, she and Bradley decided to stray away from script during their live broadcast to expose the culture at their network.

When season 2 picks up, Alex chooses to leave the network, even though they want her back.

“We see what the world looks like outside of the war zone,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Entertainment Weekly about the 10 season 2 episodes. “Everyone’s trying to find their footing in a new universe.

The second season will also introduce new characters, including Julianna Margulies‘ Laura Peterson, who is a journalist “at the top of her game” and a mentor to Bradley.

Mitch, who seemingly understood what he had done, will also make a return.

“He is kind of a monster. What I did not want to portray him as was an obvious monster. And I guess it gets into semantics of, what is a monster? Is a serial killer a monster? Is a monster someone who deliberately goes out and does something and knows in the front of their brain? Which degree of monster is he?” Ehrin told The Hollywood Reporter after the season 1 finale. “Who can get into that and come out alive, honestly? But I think he is a damaged person who is narcissistic, who has not thought of people around him as human beings. He’s thought of them as people who, in a variety of ways, served his purposes. Is that a monster? That depends on your definition of a monster — but it’s definitely a s–tty human being!”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know so far about season 2 of The Morning Show: