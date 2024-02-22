Netflix’s limited series One Day, based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name, has everyone crying — even the stars.

Nicholls’ novel was first adapted for the screen in 2011, with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starring as Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, respectively, in the film version.

In the series, which hit Netflix on February 8, Ambika Nod and Leo Woodhall portray the star-crossed lovers, whose story takes place over the span of 20 years.

Emma and Dexter first meet on July 15, 1988, the night of their college graduation. The show proceeds to follow the pair’s ups and downs as they fall in and out of love, checking in on them just once a year, always on July 15.

“It’s a show that will make you laugh, hopefully. And make you f–king want to jump off a balcony,” Woodhall told GQ of One Day shortly after all 14 episodes were released.

Viewers have taken to social media to share their reactions to the heart-wrenching story and its particularly devastating ending. Stars including Kim Kardashian and Mischa Barton have even joined in on the conversation.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity reactions to One Day so far: