Happily ever after? The Ultimatum: Queer Love hit Netflix in May 2023, putting five couples’ relationships to the ultimate test.

Just like in the reality series’ first installment — 2022’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — one person from each pair entered the social experiment wanting to get married while the other person had reservations about tying the knot.

The contestants then chose new partners from the rest of the group and temporarily moved in together. At the end of the experiment, the original couples decided whether to get married or call it quits.

Although season 2 of the Netflix show followed the same premise as its predecessor, Queer Love featured an all-LGBTQ+, predominantly female cast. JoAnna Garcia Swisher also stepped in as host, taking over for Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who headed Marry or Move On.

In a May 2023 interview with POPSUGAR, Swisher said that despite all of the show’s drama, the best part of her hosting experience was witnessing the love the couples had for each other.

“At the heart of it, there’s just so much love between the people that participated in the show, and it was just really amazing to see how vulnerable they were, and how willing they were to go there and experience the task at hand,” she told the outlet.

One couple from the show, Sam Mark and Aussie Chau, feel “even more in love” after going through the experience together. “I really am so lucky to be with this person,” Aussie told Tudum in June 2023, noting that Sam was one of the first people that “questioned” Aussie’s gender identity.

“She allowed that space for me to explore and I’m still exploring. Am I nonbinary? Am I [a] trans man? Am I transmasculine? These are all the things that weren’t in my vocabulary growing up. Having a partner who’s supportive in that journey has allowed me the space to do that,” Aussie explained.

The couple are taking their time with planning their nuptials with Aussie noting that their relationship is based on “so much more of a commitment than just having a wedding.” The reality TV alum also revealed that Tiff Der and Vanessa Papa are the only Queer Love alums who can expect an invitation to the wedding.

As for Mildred Woody, who was Aussie’s temporary partner during the social experiment, the duo are not currently on speaking terms. “There’s still some healing for me to do on my end, and I’m going to get there,” Aussie explained.

Keep scrolling to see a status update on each couple from The Ultimatum: Queer Love: